Wormleysburg man facing charges after allegedly brandishing gun, harassing woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Wormleysburg man is facing charges after threatening a woman and resisting arrest.

Anthony Troutman, 32, is facing simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On August 19 around 9:35 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in Washington Township for a report of a man threatening a woman with a gun.

Police learned that Troutman had allegedly come to the female victim’s home and engaged in an argument about him staying there.

At one point during the argument, Troutman pulled out a black handgun and wrapped in a handkerchief before waving it in front of the victim’s face.

The victim fled to her daughter’s bedroom and called police.

Upon arrival, police found Troutman outside the residence at a garage.

When Troutman saw police, he retreated into the garage.

Troutman complied with police commands to drop the handgun, but refused to get on his knees.

Police had to use force to bring Troutman to the ground and tased him when he refused to show his hands.

After taking him into custody, Troutman was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center, and now faces charges.