× York Revolution renamed ‘Pretzels’ for Friday night’s game

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York Revolution will be renamed the York Pretzel this Friday, honoring York County’s status as “Snack Food Capital of the World.”

According to a press release, the one game re-branding will benefit Penn-Mar Human Services through an auction of game-worn Pretzels jerseys sponsored by PeoplesBank.

The jerseys are emblazoned with the name “Pretzels” in an appropriately baked-dough color that feature salt sprinkles atop each letter.

The game will also include specialty pretzel menu items from Foltz’s and Legends Hospitality, a hard pretzel toss courtesy of Martin’s Potato Chips, pretzels-themed on-field promotions, and Pretzels replica merchandise available in the First Capital Federal Credit Union Team Store.

General Manager John Gibson said that he was prepared to join the minor league baseball food fight fray.

“I’ll stack ours fans up against any when it comes to their love of food and the identity of York as the snack food capital of the world,” Gibson said. “We don’t back down from a fight – even one that involves dough, salt, and mustard.”