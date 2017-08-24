× $1 million Powerball winning ticket sold at supermarket in Mount Joy, Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN — OK, so you didn’t win the big Powerball jackpot — even though you totally had a good chance of doing so.

Don’t despair. If you happened to buy a ticket at Darrenkamp’s Food Market in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, you might have yourself one heck of a consolation prize.

There were 485,000 winners of nearly $13 million from Wednesday night’s drawing across Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. That total includes one $2 million winner and four $1 million winners, one of whom bought their winning ticket at the Lancaster County supermarket.

There were also four winners of $200,000 and 14 winners of $50,000 among hundreds of thousands of other winners, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

A jackpot-winning ticket sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts matched the five white balls drawn, 06-07-16-23-26, and the red Powerball, 04. That ticket won the jackpot with a final annuity value of $758.7 million, or a cash prize of $480.5 million.

In Pennsylvania, the winning ticket worth $2 million matched five of the white balls drawn and was purchased with the Power Play® option, which boosted the prize to $2 million instead of $1 million. That ticket was sold by Fresh & Quick, 245 Main St., Catawissa, Columbia County.

The four $1 million winning tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn, and were sold by the following retailers:

Darrenkamp’s Market, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy

Marathon, 100 E. 7th Ave., Tarentum, Allegheny County

7-Eleven, 1483 W. Street Road, Warminster, Bucks County

Weis Markets, 365 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, Lehigh County

A grand total of 485,326 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts, including 92,115 tickets purchased with the Power Play option that multiplied their prizes by four. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, August 26, reset to a $40 million annuity value or a $25.3 million cash prize.