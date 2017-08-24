Community members learn ways to recognize child abuse in York

YORK, Pa. — Community members learned how to better communicate with today’s youth and families in part of York.

A dozen community members including medical professionals and York City police officers met at the United Way of York.

They learned ways to recognize child abuse and how to be supportive figures to families in their community as part of the Front Porch Project.

The Front Porch Project is a free program offered to people who want to play a more active role caring for families in their community.

Organizers say even the littlest of actions can help a family during a stressful time.

“What we want is to encourage people in the community when they see that – to not rush to the judgement, ‘Oh, that bad parent. They’re doing something wrong. Why is that kid acting like that?’ to ‘How can I make this easier for the parent?'” said Beth Bitler, Program Director, Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance.

The Front Porch Project was established in 2011. It’s sponsored by the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance which is the state leader in child abuse prevention.