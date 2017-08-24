× Ephrata man convicted after threatening to kill a woman earlier this year

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man was convicted this week after threatening to kill a woman earlier this year.

Jason Troy, 45, was convicted of misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct in connection to the Feb. 2 incident.

At trial, evidence was presented from the incident that occurred on the front porch of a Lincoln Avenue Heights home.

A witness to the verbal threat confirmed that Troy got in the face of the victim and told her “I’ll (expletive) kill you… I have nothing to lose.”

Lancaster County Judge Wright will order a sentence after a background check is completed in a couple months.