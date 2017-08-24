MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Summer is flying by, so now is the perfect time to celebrate flying at Lancaster Airport's Community Days. The event takes place this weekend at the airport in Lancaster County. Those who attend will find a variety of aircraft, special exhibits, an air show, and airplane and helicopter rides. Visitors can also check out historic planes like the Ford Tri-Motor and World War II C-47. Admission is free, but parking is $5, and it costs $75 for a 10-12 minute ride on the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft.
