Lancaster General Health offering free immunizations to children who are uninsured or who receive medical assistance

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Lancaster General Health is offering free immunizations to children who are uninsured or who receive medical assistance.

Due to a recent change to Pennsylvania law, children who do not have all of the required immunizations within the first five days of the school year will not be permitted to return to school.

Previously, parents had eight months to get their children vaccinated.

Children, ages 6 to 18, who are uninsured or have medical assistance can received all of the immunizations required for one of these clinics:

Together Community Center

3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17562 (old Paradise Elementary School)

Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LG Health Suburban Pavilion, Wellness Conference Room

2100 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster PA 17601

Wednesday, September 6 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Registration is required and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For registration and more information, please call 1-800- LGH-INFO (1-800-544-4636).