× Man facing charges after DUI, hit-and-run incident in sight of police in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after a DUI, hit-and-run incident in Carlisle.

Bradley Hancock, 30, is facing one count of an accident involving an unattended vehicle, driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI charges for his role in the incident.

On August 20 at 1:45 a.m., police observed a hit-and-run in the 1st block of North Pitt Street.

The striking vehicle, driven by Hancock, had backed into a parked car and proceeded to drive away.

Police stopped Hancock’s vehicle, and found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Hancock was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing before being released.