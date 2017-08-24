× Man stops for Chick-fil-A nuggets while wife is in labor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina father-to-be whose wife was in labor made a pit stop at Chick-fil-A on the way to the hospital Monday morning and grabbed a pack of his favorite chicken nuggets.

Wess and Lacey Cope were on their way to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte around 8:30 a.m. when they took a little detour, the Charlotte Observer reports.

“She was relaxed, and I was starving,” Wess told the Observer. “If you want Chick-fil-A to move fast, tell them your wife’s in labor. They did.”

Already having three children, Lacey was calm and let Wess pick up chicken nuggets, hash browns, and a sweet tea.

Thankfully, the couple made it to the hospital and Finn Sullivan Cope was born by C-section at 4:02 p.m. — just minutes before the end of the eclipse in Charlotte.