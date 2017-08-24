Merlot and Flash Gourd’n Festival features Spin Doctors, Gin Blossoms & Blues Traveler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- This weekend, The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey will hosts its annual Merlot and Flash Gourd'n Festival at the vineyard.

At the festival, the vineyard will release it's famous Merlot and Flash Gourd'n Pumpkin Beer. The festival also includes a music festival all day, featuring the Spin Doctors, Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler.

The festival is Saturday, August 26th from 1-9 p.m, rain or shine. Tickets are $35 at the door. For ticket and schedule information, click here.