× Morning clouds then skies brighten for Friday

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

Clouds thicken up during the evening, as a disturbance swings through. Temperatures slowly fall through the 70s into the 60s. A sprinkle or two is possible, but mainly west and northwest of Harrisburg. Otherwise, it is dry and very comfortable. Open the windows! Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds break up through the morning allowing the skies to brighten up. Expect a bit more sun for Friday, and high temperatures in the middle 70s. It’s another cool and comfortable morning Saturday, with lows in the 50s, and plenty of sunshine to begin the day. Few clouds mix in and out during the afternoon and once again, readings are in the middle 70s. We end the weekend on a fabulous note. A few more clouds but still dry and comfortable with highs in the middle and upper 70s.



NEXT WEEK

Heading into the week, more clouds stream in keeping conditions cool, and temperatures in the middle 70s. With a persistent easterly flow for a few days, a few sprinkles may pop up for Tuesday under mainly cloudy skies. Skies are slow to improve Wednesday and a shower is still possible. Readings are a tad cooler in the lower and middle 70s midweek, but by Thursday, they recover to the lower 80s , when the winds shift tapping in on drier air. Skies are much brighter too.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist