Pennsylvania SPCA to take over after Lancaster County SPCA closes

LANCASTER, Pa. -- The Lancaster County SPCA will shut down for good this weekend, but a new operator is coming in to take over the shelter.

The Lancaster County SPCA announced it was going out of business last month. Sunday will be the last day its doors are open .

The Pennsylvania SPCA will then take over operations. It will start out only taking stray dogs in by municipality officials, in compliance with the state's dog laws.

Officials said it will eventually expand to offer the services the shelter has currently been providing in the county.