× Police arrest suspect in six armed convenience store robberies

HARRISBURG — Lower Swatara Township police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to the armed robbery of a 7-11 store Thursday morning on the 4800 block of Derry Street.

Police say Nathaniel Strasser was apprehended after his car was found crashed into a piece of parked construction equipment in the area of the robbery. Strasser allegedly fled from the vehicle and was detained by a Lower Allen Township police officer who was aware of the 7-11 robbery and the suspect’s description.

Officers were called to the 7-11 at 3:28 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery. The suspect, described as a white male, about six feet tall, dressed all in black and carrying a pistol. Swatara police were aware that a suspect of a similar description had committed five similar robberies in Swatara Township, Lower Paxton Township, Middletown and Hummelstown earlier in the week.

After he was apprehended, Strasser allegedly admitted to committing all six of the armed robberies. He was charged with six counts of robbery and firearms violations and one count of fleeing and eluding police.

He is currently at Dauphin County Booking Center awaiting a preliminary hearing, police say.