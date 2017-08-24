Police chief in York Co. gives little girl a big surprise after her bike was stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nine-year-old Katelyn Thompson was in for a big surprise after her bike was stolen outside of her home in West Manheim Township, York County.

Katelyn's mom, Stephanie, said, "We pulled up, we were just at the store just for a short moment and she went to go ride her bike and realized it wasn't there. So she burst into tears she was really upset."

Katelyn and her brother, Christopher, ride their bikes together almost every day.

Katelyn said the bike was special to her because her dad bought it for her. Christopher said he was sad for her.

Stephanie told the West Manheim Township police chief the bike was stolen. Chief Timothy Hippensteel couldn't find the bicycle, so he took matters into his own hands.

Hippensteel said, "Little girl, nine years old, very upset, extremely nice people, I'm going to go to Walmart and buy her a bike, so that's what I did."

And he decided to surprise her at home.

"I said, 'Put your shoes on. Come out here.' And indeed she did. She put her flip flops on I believe and went out, and I said, 'Well I didn't find your bike, but I did find this for you,'" he said.

Katelyn said, "I was shocked."

The parents said it was a shock for them as well.

Stephanie said, "That was amazing to see the look on her face. She was so happy. That meant the world to us."

Katelyn's father, Brandon, said, "To take time out of their day and do something for a nine-year-old girl is just heartwarming."

The chief said he was glad he could give Katelyn a brand new ride.

He said, "It just felt right in my heart to do that."