× State Sen. Daylin Leach reintroduces bill requiring state employers to offer paid family leave

HARRISBURG — State Senator Daylin Leach (D-Montgomery/Delaware) today reintroduced his bill to require some Pennsylvania employers to offer paid family leave to certain employees.

Leach is the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 862, which would require large employers to offer up to 12 weeks of paid family leave to employees who normally work at least 20 hours per week and who have recently welcomed a new child.

“It’s crucial that parents have the chance to spend quality time with their newborn baby, but the United States is the only industrialized nation that doesn’t require employers to offer paid family leave,” Leach said in a statement. “Too often, new parents are forced to work overtime and pay for daycare in lieu of bonding with their new child. How can we grow as a nation and compete with the rest of the world if we continue to penalize workers for having children?”

Over half of all Americans support a government rule requiring employers to provide paid family leave to workers, according to Pew. In 2016, only 14% of American civilians had access to paid family leave.

This is the third time Leach has introduced his paid family leave proposal. It was Senate Bill 962 during the 2013-2014 legislative session and Senate Bill 541 during the 2015-2016 legislative session.