Steelton man convicted of defrauding minor daughters out of $122,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Steelton man was convicted of fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits and wire fraud, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today.

United States Attorney Bruce Brandler says Mohammed Rizk, 53, defrauded his two minor daughters out of approximately $122,000.

The release states Rizk falsely represented that the minor children of his deceased spouse were living with him when in fact they were living elsewhere. He took the funds, approximately $64,000 under the Social Security Administration’s Retirement, Survivors and Disability Insurance program, that the children were entitled to and converted them to his own use.

Rizk also forged his minor daughter’s signature on insurance surrender documents, submitted to Prudential insurance, leading to his fraudulent obtainment of $57,982 which was left to her by her deceased mother, according to the release.