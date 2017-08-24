Thursday begins a streak of 70s with quiet conditions

70’s STREAK AHEAD: Cool, Canadian high pressure brings a nice treat for the rest of the week in the form of cooler and lower humidity air. It’s a cool and comfortable start with mostly sunny skies. Readings are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees to start! Skies turn partly sunny through the afternoon, and a few pop up showers or sprinkles are not out of the question, but there will be plenty of dry time. Best chance is going to be west and northwest of Harrisburg. Expect readings in the middle to upper 70s. Skies remain partly clear through the overnight period with an isolated sprinkle. Expect lows in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. There a bit more sunshine Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Readings are in the lower to middle 70s on Friday. Humidity levels are very comfortable for Central PA through the end of the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains cooler than average for the region. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 70s. Sunday brings more of the same, with similar readings in the middle to upper 70s. Skies are partly sunny. Humidity levels remain low and very comfortable for this time of year.

NEXT WEEK: No major changes in the pattern are expected through early next week. Monday is partly to mostly cloudy. Conditions are still on the cool side, with readings in the upper 70s. Tuesday brings mainly cloudy skies and perhaps a few sprinkles, though for now it should be mainly dry. Readings are in the middle 70s. Wednesday brings the chance for a few sprinkles of showers with mostly cloudy skies. Readings remain in the 70s.

Have a great Thursday!