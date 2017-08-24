Undercover prostitution sting leads to charges for 5 people in Fairview Township

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — An undercover prostitution sting conducted on Tuesday led to charges for five people, Fairview Township police say.

Working with personnel from the FBI, the York County Sheriff’s Office, Steelton Borough and Upper Allen Township police, the operation led to arrests on prostitution and promoting prostitution charges for:

Ceria O. Headen, 24, of Harrisburg, for prostutition

Yue Y. Xu, 60, Flushing, NY, for prostitution

Feng P. Yu, 49, of Flushing, NY, for prostitution

Christina F. Peek, 32, of Harrisburg, for prostitution

Joshua M. Varner, 32, of Harrisburg, for promoting prostitution