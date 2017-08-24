× Woman arrested after allegedly urinating in McDonald’s parking lot

HARRISBURG — A Camp Hill woman was charged with indecent exposure on August 10 after allegedly urinating in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to Lower Swatara Township police.

Brianna Nicole Kotkin, 22, of the 3800 block of Carriage House Drive, allegedly was intoxicated when she removed her pants and relieved herself in the parking lot as customers at the fast food restaurant on the 2900 block of Paxton Street looked on, police say.

Kotkin was arrested on August 14, according to police.