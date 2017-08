× York City man sentenced to life for murder of woman in 2015

YORK, Pa. — Kameron Orr was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being found guilty of first-degree murder in July.

Orr, 26, was accused of killing Ruby Mercado in August 2015.

Mercado was found dead in her van along the 200 block of North Hartley Street, police said.

Orr was arrested by the U.S. Marshall task force in Harrisburg a few days after Mercado was found.