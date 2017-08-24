× York man is accused of pistol whipping his girlfriend and ordering her to strip during robbery

YORK — A York man is accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend, robbing her of $1,500 and threatening to kill her if she didn’t strip for him during an incident last Friday on the 600 block of W. Mason Avenue, according to York City police.

Jamal Gregory Everett, 26, is reportedly still at large. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault by menace, receiving stolen property, and illegal possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

According to police, the victim, Dakota Wilonski, was sitting in a home with a friend when Everett, whom Wilonski was dating, entered the home carrying a .40 caliber handgun. Wilonski had allegedly given Everett keys to the home the day before, she told police.

Everett allegedly ordered Wilonski’s friend to leave at gunpoint, walking her outside. He then returned to the residence and demanded that she give him money. Wilonski said she refused to comply. Everett then allegedly dumped her purse on the ground, taking her keys, her social security card, her phone, and her food stamp card.

According to Wilonski’s account to police, Everett then hit her in the back of the head several times with the butt of his handgun, then pointed the gun in her face and ordered her to strip. Wilonski said she refused, and Everett allegedly struck her with the gun again, threatening to have his friends, who were waiting in a car parked outside, to come in the home if she did not strip.

Wilonski told police that Everett then put the gun in her mouth and began counting down from five. She said she then took off her shoes and socks, and gave Everett $1,500 in cash that she had been saving for six months. She told police she pleaded with Everett not to kill her, but Everett allegedly continued counting down.

When Everett got to two, police showed up outside, Wilonski said. Everett allegedly told her that if she let police know he was in the house he’d kill her, then retreated to the basement. Wilonski told police she met with the officers at the door and repeatedly told them everything was fine, even after they asked several times if she was OK.

When the officers left, Wilonski told police, Everett allegedly came upstairs, threatened her again, and ran out of the back door.

Police are still searching for Everett. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York City police at 717-846-1234.