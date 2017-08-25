7 hospitalized following hazardous materials incident at Manheim Auto Auction

PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Emergency crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials incident at Manheim Auto Auction in Penn Township.

Crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lancaster Road just before 10:15 a.m., according to 911 dispatchers. The building has been evacuated.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say seven people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

“The investigation continues with numerous agencies and resources on scene,” police said. “More information will be released when it becomes available.”