Carlisle woman wanted for attempted robbery outside Walmart

CARLISLE — Carlisle police are searching for a woman accused of attempting to rob a Walmart customer in the parking lot outside the store on Noble Boulevard last Friday.

The incident happened at 7:32 p.m.

Police say Toni Eboch, 27, fled the scene after the robbery attempt failed. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle police at (717) 243-5252.