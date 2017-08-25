× Crash halts traffic on US 222 Southbound

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A crash on US 222 Southbound, near the Lancaster Bible College, backs up traffic for miles according to dispatch.

Crews were sent to the scene around 7:00 a.m. for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and 2 other vehicles on Friday morning. The crash, just south of the Landis Valley Road over-pass, shutdown traffic on US 222 southbound, and traffic is backed up.

At least one person was transported for their injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It is unclear how long it will take to get the road back open.