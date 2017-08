× Crews respond to fire in Gettysburg Borough

GETTYSBURG BOROUGH, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — Emergency crews are respond to a house fire in the 200 block of Ridge Road in Gettysburg Borough.

911 Dispatch says the call came in around 6:40 a.m. on Friday. It is not believed that anybody was home when the fire started.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.