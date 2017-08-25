× Don’t forget: Starting tomorrow, 717 area code callers will need to dial all 10 digits to make a call

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has a reminder for callers in the 717 area code:

Limber up those dialing fingers.

Starting Saturday, callers in the 717 area will have to begin dialing 10 digits — including the area code — to make a local call, the PUC says. Callers who only use a seven-digit number will hear a recorded announcement instructing them to hang up and redial using the 10-digit number.

The switch to 10-digit dialing is required for the activation of a new “overlay” area code, which will serve the entire 16-county region included in the 717 service area. That new area code — 223 — is being put into service because the supply of available 717 telephone numbers is running out.

“To begin preparing for 10-digit dialing in the 717 area code, start looking at the devices you have by making sure they include all the area codes you need, including 717,” said PUC Chairman Gladys M. Brown. “Also check devices like medical alert systems, alarm systems, and any other systems that automatically make calls, to be sure they are set up for 10-digit dialing — and in the future, when you start adding new numbers, be sure you include the area code.”

The list of devices that consumers should check, to verify they are configured for 10-digit dialing, includes:

Mobile phones, landline phones & tablets and fax machines that can save/store phone numbers.

Life-safety & medical alert systems.

Alarm/security systems and security gates.

Call-forwarding settings & voicemail services.

Internet dial-up systems.

Automatic dialing equipment & software.

Speed-dialers.

Ankle monitors.

Any other device that can save, store and automatically dial phone numbers.