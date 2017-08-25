× Eagles QB Carson Wentz gets a ball-handling lesson from the Globetrotters’ Handles Franklin

PHILADELPHIA — In addition to being a member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, Harrisburg native Chris “Handles” Franklin is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Thursday night, he got a chance to see his favorite team in action — and met with franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

Franklin, who lists Harrisburg as his hometown and studied at Susquehanna Township High School, gave the second-year QB some ball-handling tips before the game.

Check it out in the video below.