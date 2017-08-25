× Franklin County man accused of having inappropriate sexual conversations with girl, propositioning girl’s mother

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — A 22-year-old Mercersburg man allegedly had inappropriate conversations with a 13-year-old girl — and later propositioned the girl’s mother after learning the girl was underage, according to police reports and a post on PublicOpinionOnline.

Tyler Lynn Hornbaker is charged with felony corruption of minors and contact or communication with a minor — sexual abuse, the Public Opinion report says.

Hornbaker allegedly contacted the girl on Facebook after they became friends on June 24. The two began exchanging messages on Facebook messenger, but the conversation allegedly turned sexual. Hornbaker allegedly sent the girl a picture of his genitals and asked how old she was. The girl told him she was 17, at which point he allegedly asked if she wanted to have sex with him.

He allegedly asked the girl several sexual questions, asked for her address, and drove to her home.

As Hornbaker was en route to the girl’s home, police say, the girl’s mother became aware of the conversations and sent him a message telling him to leave.

Hornbaker allegedly responded by asking the girl’s mother for a sexual act “for what ur daughter did,” the Public Opinion report says.

Horbaker later admitted to talking with the girl, but told investigators he went home after he found out she was 13. He was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Prison on $50,000 bail.