Harrisburg Bureau of Fire decals to remember & honor Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLISON HILL, HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A Harrisburg Bureau of Fire hero forever rides with his brothers. Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe was killed in the line of duty, responding to a fire.

To remember the fallen hero, Harrisburg Bureau of Fire bought this decal for every one of their engines, tankers, and even the fire chief's car.

It says, "forever in our hearts".

Firefighters also remember Lt. DeVoe by writing on his locker and keeping him on the shift schedule.

"We never want to forget Denny. Denny was a big part of all of our lives. He was a mentor, he was a leader, he was just a great individual all around," said Jeff Miller, a firefighter.

Firefighters tell Fox 43 they'll soon have a memorial for Lt. DeVoe outside Station 8.