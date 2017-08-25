× Harrisburg man accused of trying to break into ex-girlfriend’s home, punching police officer

HARRISBURG — A suspect accused of trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home — violating an Protection From Abuse order — allegedly punched a police officer in the face while holding a child prior to his arrest, according to Susquehanna Township police.

John J. Dennis, 35, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal trespass, and violating the protection from abuse violation.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday night. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Montrose Street for the report of an active disturbance.

As police approached the scene, they found Dennis walking away, holding a small child. An officer ordered Dennis to stop, but he did not comply. As the officer approached him, Dennis allegedly punched the officer in the face. A struggled ensued, during which Dennis allegedly hit the officer in the face again, this time with his knee. Other officers arrived and were able to take Dennis into custody without injury to him or the child he had been holding.

Dennis was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James Lenker. Bail was set at $150,000 for the aggravated assault and criminal trespass charges and $50,000 for the PFA violation. Dennis was remanded to Dauphin County Prison.

The officer was taken to Hershey Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released.