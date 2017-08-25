× Harrisburg man arrested for having unlawful contact with minor

HARRISBURG — A 33-year-old Harrisburg man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to have sex with a minor under the age of 13, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Jon Scott, of the 4400 block of Ontario Drive, is charged with one count each of Criminal Attempt Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Assault, and Corruption of Minors.

The charges stem from a 2016 allegation made by a minor, police say.