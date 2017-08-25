× Hot lingerie: Harrisburg Victoria’s Secret employee accused of retail theft, fraud

HARRISBURG — An employee at a Harrisburg Victoria’s Secret store is accused of conspiring with another employee to complete fraudulent returns and steal merchandise, according to Swatara Township police.

Rasheeda Jackson, 29, of the 400 block of Cherry Avenue in Highspire, is charged with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and theft by deception, police say. The charges were filed on August 14.

Police say Jackson and the other employee are responsible for the loss of $300 in cash, $286.75 in merchandise, and $180 in rewards from the Victoria’s Secret store on the 3300 block of Paxton Avenue.