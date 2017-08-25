× Lancaster man accused of stealing checks from his grandmother, forging her name to cash them

LANCASTER — A 29-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with forgery and theft after allegedly stealing checks from his grandmother, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Shane A. Trimble, of Turnbridge Drive, took a total of 21 checks from his grandmother and cashed them at a Kmart store in Kendig Square, police say. The alleged thefts occurred between May and July of 2017. Trimble allegedly cashed $2,869 worth of checks, according to police.

Trimble is charged with forgery and theft by deception. Both are third-degree felonies, police say.