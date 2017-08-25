× Lancaster police searching for man accused of threatening victim with gun

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a Lancaster man accused of weapons charges and receiving stolen property stemming from an incident early Thursday morning on the 600 block of Columbia Avenue.

Lancaster City Police say Christopher Vazquez, 28, of Lancaster, was involved in a verbal dispute with a group of people at 2:54 a.m. when he allegedly threatened to retrieve a gun. Officers called to the scene say several witnesses saw Vazquez go to the trunk of a Honda Civic, retrieve a handgun, return to the scene and point the gun at a victim’s chest.

He reportedly then returned the gun to the trunk of the car, witnesses told police.

Officers located and seized the vehicle. A search warrant was obtained at executed at 6:30 a.m., producing a .40 caliber Taurus handgun that had been reported stolen to Lancaster City Police on August 21. The search also yielded approximately 56 grams of marijuana packaged in a manner consistent with drug sales, police say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Vazquez, charging him with Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Simple Assault (physical menace), Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Possessing the Instruments of Crime, Disorderly Conduct, and Fraudulent Use or Removal of Registration Plates.

Vazquez is still at large, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 664-1180 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers can also anonymously text a tip to Crime Stoppers by sending LANCS plus the message to 847411.