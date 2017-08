Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- There has been a changing of the guard at Shippensburg University, as the institution is welcoming its 17th President.

Dr. Laurie A Carter, J.D, became the new president of Shippensburg Univeristy on August 7, 2017.

She sat down with FOX43's Chris Garrett to discuss the town, the university, and everything to be gained by becoming a Red Raider.