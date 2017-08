Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - The small town of Shippensburg sits West of the Susquehanna River here in Central PA. For those who haven't been there, it's quite a unique place!

For this month's Live and Local segment here on FOX43 Morning News, FOX43's Jennifer Ready and Chris Garrett took a stroll down the streets to learn how the town and the University came to be.