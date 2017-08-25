× Local Red Cross volunteers to assist hurricane relief effort

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The American Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of trained disaster relief workers to assist the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Local Pennsylvania volunteers are among those en route.

“The Central Pennsylvania Region has so far sent or assigned ten volunteers to areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Harvey. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” said Kim Maiolo, Central Pennsylvania Region Director of Communications.

The American Red Cross is also sending truckloads of kitchen supplies, tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals and trailers full of shelter supplies, according to the press release.