Man suspected of writing 'F*** the police' on Lancaster police station identified

LANCASTER — Police have identified a man suspected of spray painting a profane message on the door of the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station earlier this month.

Christian Weaver, 23, of the 100 block of Zooks Lane, allegedly spray painted “F*** the Police” on the sallyport door on the Market Street side of the station on August 6. The sallyport is a secure entrance to the station for persons in police custody.

Weaver and another male were shown on surveillance video at the scene. Weaver allegedly sprayed the message on the door while the other male kept watch.

The duo was seen on surveillance video at the House of Pizza, a nearby restaurant, prior to committing the act of vandalism, police say.

During the course of their investigation, police found two other properties on the 300 block of North Market Street that had been vandalized by green spray paint similar to that used at the police station, police say. Those incidents occurred on the same night.

Weaver is charged with one count of institutional vandalism and two counts of criminal mischief. Police say a summons will be sent to Weaver.