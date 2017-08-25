× Maryland man faces multiple charges after leading police on chase on I-83

STEWARTSTOWN, York County — A 46-year-old Maryland man was is facing burglary, fleeing police and other charges after leading police on a chase that ended with his arrest in Stewartstown, according to Southern York County Regional Police.

Michael Arnold Hood, of Elksburg, MD, was taken into custody on Keller Road in Shrewsbury Township in the early morning hours on August 16, police say. He allegedly eluded police pursuit on Interstate 83 earlier that night.

Hood is charged with burglary, fleeing police pursuit, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

The incident happened around 2:49 a.m. Police say they were dispatched to the first block of N. Main Street in Stewartstown for the report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was reportedly driving a silver Dodge Durango.

While en route to the crime scene, Southern Regional police saw the suspect vehicle driving west on East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury. Police attempted to perform a traffic stop at Exit 4 of Interstate 83, but the suspect vehicle allegedly made a sharp turn onto the ramp and headed south on I-83 at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the vehicle, which allegedly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on wet roads and dense fog. Officers discontinued pursuit at the Maryland state line due to safety issues stemming from the weather conditions.

Shortly after ending the pursuit, police spotted the suspect vehicle on Keller Road in Shrewsbury Township and managed to stop it. The suspect, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was taken into custody.

Police say Hood was suspected of an additional attempted burglary in Springettsbury Township on the same night. He was arraigned on all of the charges. Bail was set at $750,000 for the charges stemming from the burglary and pursuit and $100,000 for the additional attempted burglary, police say.

According to police, Hood will also be charged with three additional burglaries that happened in Stewartstown and multiple burglaries in Maryland.

Southern Regional Police were assisted by the Howard County MD Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, York County Sheriff K9, and Maryland State Police during the incident.