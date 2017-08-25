× Paradise Township man injured in shooting; police are investigating

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, York County — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday morning on the 6800 block of Lincoln Highway.

The incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Officers responding to the scene found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left upper torso. He also had a possible wound on his left arm, police say. The man told police he heard someone outside his mobile home, possibly trying to gain entry. He went to the door with a baseball bat to investigate.

As the man exited the home, he said he encountered two subjects. The man said he heard gunshots and felt the bullets hit him. The two subjects fled on foot.

The victim said the suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks.

Police say the victim was transported to York Hospital, where he was treated and released. Investigators believe it was a targeted attack, and not a random crime.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department tip line at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org