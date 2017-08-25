× Person arrested, charged in fatal shooting that occurred this afternoon in West York

YORK, Pa. — A person has been arrested and charged in a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in West York.

The shooting happened in an apartment on the 1200 block of West King Street, police say.

The deceased individual was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

The West York Borough Police Department and York City Police Department began an investigation which quickly pointed toward a person of interest. That individual was located and a firearm was recovered, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect was interviewed and admitted to shooting the deceased.

The individual is charged with criminal homicide.