× Police: Man caught trying to break into York County home

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A man is facing charges after he was caught trying to break into a woman’s home in York County on Thursday afternoon.

Timothy S. McGee, 33, is charged with attempted burglary and criminal trespassing. He was arraigned and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Police were dispatched to the area of South Russell Street and Seventh Avenue in Springettsbury Township around 12:43 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an attempted burglary. Witnesses called 911 to report a suspicious man, later identified as McGee, attempting to break into a home across the street.

One of the witnesses, who is a retired Sheriffs Deputy, walked up to McGee asked what he was doing after seeing him trying to enter the basement door, according to the criminal complaint. McGee replied he wasn’t doing anything and then fled from the area, according to court documents.

A short time later, McGee was caught hiding in a wooded area nearby. Authorities found McGee’s vehicle parked in the area of Seventh Avenue near South Harlan Street.

McGee admitted he was trying to break into the home and told police he has a heroin addiction, court records state. McGee said he sells miscellaneous items to survive and last used heroin earlier in the day, according to the criminal complaint.

Police later spoke with the homeowner who said she doesn’t know McGee and never permitted him to be on her property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 7.