Police seek help in identifying suspects in Carlisle retail theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying two suspects from a retail theft.

On August 20 at approximately 7:05 p.m., police were dispatched to the Walmart located at 60 Noble Boulevard for a report of a retail theft.

The above pictured suspects allegedly stole over $400 worth of DVDs and hygiene products before fleeing the scene in a gold colored sedan.

Anyone with information on this case, or the identity of either subject are asked to contact Carlisle Police. Tips can be submitted by calling Carlisle Police directly at 717-243-5252 option 3. You may remain anonymous.