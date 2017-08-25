× Recall on Trader Joe’s chicken breakfast sausage

WASHINGTON D.C. — DiLuigi Foods Inc. has issued a recall on approximately 3,448 pounds of Trader’s Joe chicken breakfast sausage.

The product, which is in a 1-lb. vacuum-sealed package, is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The chicken breakfast sausage contains soy lecithin, which is an allergen that was not on the product label.

The release says the item was produced and packaged from August 10 and August 24.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Carroll, QA Manager, at (978) 750-9700 ext. 5805.