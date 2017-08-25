Representative Patty Kim & community members clean up Harrisburg school bus stop overridden by weeds, trash, & debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A school bus stop in Harrisburg just doesn't cut it.

Five feet-tall weeds, trash, and debris overtake the corner of South 18th Street and Berryhill Street in Harrisburg.

"Just a bunch of weeds, and a bunch of other things inside the weeds... and a problem for kids to get back and forth to school," said Natrina Cox, a volunteer.

"I'm a mom of two, and I would never ever let my kids stand on this corner," said Representative Patty Kim (D) of the 103rd District.

A plastic bag flew into the hands of Representative Kim as we talked. She & a handful of volunteers did what they could to clean up the Harrisburg School District bus stop.

"I think it's dangerous, and it poses a hazard for cars not being able to see the kids," added Represenative Kim.

Kids in elementary, middle, and high school get dropped off at the corner, and the volunteers say besides it being dangerous for the children, the filth degrades morale.

"If I wouldn't want my kids standing on this corner - then we need to get something done," declared Kim.

The volunteers did get something done.

Demonstrating teamwork and strength and using everything from chainsaws to machetes and shovels to tear down the overgrowth and make the corner safer for school children.

"We all have to do something for our city. It's our city," said Representative Kim.

"I just want to help clean up. That's all. Very simple," said Cox.

In just two hours time, the volunteers cleared the entire block.