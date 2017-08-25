Streak of 70’s continues into the weekend with comfortable conditions

COOL & COMFY END OF WEEK: Cool, Canadian high pressure remains in place through the end of the week. A passing disturbance brings some quick-moving predawn showers, otherwise skies are partly clear. It’s cool and comfy to start once again, with readings in the 50s to lower 60s. Clouds break through the latter part of the morning, leading to some more sunshine Friday afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Readings are in the lower to middle 70s. Humidity levels are very comfortable for Central PA too. Conditions remain great for Friday evening plans, but you might want a light jacket before stepping outside. Otherwise, expect another cool and comfortable night, with readings falling into the 50s overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains cooler than average for the region. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Sunday brings more of the same, with readings just a touch higher, in the middle to upper 70s. Humidity levels remain low and very comfortable for this time of year through the entire weekend. Enjoy the taste of early fall!

NEXT WEEK: No major changes in the pattern are expected through early next week. Monday is partly to mostly cloudy. Conditions are still on the cool side, with readings in the upper 70s. Tuesday brings mainly cloudy skies and perhaps a few sprinkles, though for now it should be mainly dry. Readings are in the middle 70s. Wednesday brings the chance for a few sprinkles or showers with mostly cloudy skies. Readings remain in the 70s. Thursday turns sunnier, drier, and warmer. Expect temperatures to rise back into the 80s for most.

Have a great weekend!