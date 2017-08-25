× Taylor Swift releases new single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ to mixed reactions

Taylor Swift has a message in her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and she says it rather plainly.

“I’m sorry, but the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” she sings. “Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead.”

Indeed, the singer shows a new side of herself in the first song from her forthcoming album, “Reputation,” set to be released on November 10.

The single is reportedly already No. 1 on iTunes in 56 countries, including the UK and the United States.

#TaylorSwift's #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo is already No. 1 on iTunes in 56 countries including the UK & the US!👏☝️🇬🇧🇺🇸🌎🌍🌏🔥 pic.twitter.com/gWfCng7YxD — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) August 25, 2017

She sings, “I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time,” and, “Honey, I rose up from the dead. I do it all the time.”

For Swift’s fans, her return is just in the nick of time, too.

Her last record, “1989,” was released in 2014, and her retreat from the spotlight that followed left many wondering when the singer would deliver new music.

She hinted to fans this week with a series of cryptic clues that the wait was almost over.

On Friday, ABC’s “Good Morning America” shared a 15-second sneak peek of the video for the new single.

It featured a darker Swift than fans are used to seeing.

Images include a car crash, a snake (which helps to explain her slithering social media postings), and Swift chomping down on some bling. She’s also majorly glammed up and dressed in black, sporting a new hairdo, with a group of similarly clad male backup dancers.

The full video will debut Sunday on MTV’s Video Music Awards.

For those who want to own a piece of Swift’s new image, she’s selling snake rings on her official site.

Some of the early reactions to the single on Twitter were…not so good.

Can't tell whether or not the new #taylorswift song is a cry for help or just a terrible, terrible mistake on the part of T-Swift. — Alex DeMasi (@D__Macy) August 25, 2017

1:07 that's how long I lasted listening to the new Taylor swift song. Just not into it. #tswift #imsorry #dontkillmeinternet — Michael Geary (@MichaelDGeary) August 25, 2017

I listened to #TSwift new song, and it reminds me of little kids pulling a tantrum because things didn't go her way 🙄 — Gabriela Margarita (@gabrielahh_) August 25, 2017

Others seemed to love it.