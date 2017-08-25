× Today’s FOX43 Poll: Are you concerned about the safety of your local bus stops?

Earlier today, State Rep. Patty Kim and a team of volunteers spent time cleaning up a Harrisburg school bus stop, where tall weeds and trash presented a safety hazard for the students that used it.

“I think it’s dangerous, and it poses a hazard for cars not being able to see the kids,” Kim told FOX43’s Grace Griffaton. “If I wouldn’t want my kids standing on this corner, then we need to get something done.”

Our question for today is, do you think your local school bus stops are safe enough?

