Adams County community helps military hero get his independence back

NEW OXFORD, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Community members came to the aid of a veteran in Adams County on Saturday.

Former United States Marine, Sgt. Jack Groft, who fought in Vietnam, became disabled following various medical issues. He now relies on a motorized wheel chair to get around.

To help Sgt. Groft get his independence back, ‘Roots for Boots’ got together to help build him an accessible deck, ramp and porch.

The company is 100% non-profit and relies on community donations.

Organizers say it’s truly heartwarming to see people come together to help someone who fought for our country and who deserves it the most.

“I don’t have to ask people, they want to help, and they want to give, you know they give their money, they give their talents and they give their resources,” said Christy Lucas, CEO of Roots for Boots 501C3.

All of the funds raised at Saturday’s event will pay for Sgt. Groft’s deck and future ‘Roots for Boots’ volunteer projects.