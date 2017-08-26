× Free water park opens its doors to Lancaster County

FULTON TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A free water park opened its doors Saturday in Lancaster County.

The 3rd Annual ‘SOAKLanco’ firetruck water park event gave children in Fulton Township the chance to have a fun-filled day splashing around.

Hosted by Wrightsdale Baptist Church, the ‘SOAKLanco’ water park brings more than 300-feet of improvised water park.

Robert Fulton, Refton, and Quarryville fire companies volunteered, providing nearly 6,000 gallons of water from firetrucks.

“We serve here at the church a lot of families here in the community that don’t have a lot of extra money to go to water parks and travel to the beach, so we wanted to bring a water park to them,” said Brad Thorne, director of family ministries at Wrightsdale Baptist Church.

More than 300 people came out to the one-of-a-kind water park.